Interactive shooting range UNITS of domestic production is approved for use in troops, - Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The UNITS interactive training system developed by domestic engineers was codified and approved for use in the Defense Forces. It is designed for individual and group training in firearms training.

As noted, during the training on the virtual shooting range, simulation devices and modules of several dozen samples of small arms, grenade launchers, ATGMs, etc. can be used.

What is the UNITS interactive shooting range?

This is a mobile system that can be quickly deployed to a selected location if necessary.

The lay-out of training targets, weather conditions, and time of day are also modeled.

The Ministry of Defence said that UNITS can be used to practice both the basic skills of a shooter: correct stance, breathing, holding a weapon, aiming, smooth trigger, and a wide range of situational fire exercises.