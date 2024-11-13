Russian GRU agent, who set fire to vehicles of Defence Forces in Chernihiv and planned murders of our servicemen, is detained - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU cyber specialists detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Chernihiv. The suspect was engaged in adjusting fire and arson attacks on cars, which he considered as "test missions", and later counted on tasks related to the murder of Ukrainian servicemen.

What is known about the enemy agent?

As noted, according to the case file, the enemy agent was a 45-year-old local unemployed man, an ideological supporter of ruscism. He came to the attention of the occupiers because of his pro-Russian comments on the Telegram messenger.

First, the defendant set fire to a military pickup truck and a transformer substation in Chernihiv on the order of Russia's Russian Federation.

After that, he was tasked with adjusting enemy strikes on the northern region. To do this, he rented apartments with panoramic views of defence and civilian facilities. The enemy was most interested in the repair bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and medical facilities where wounded Ukrainian soldiers were being treated.

"Further, as the defendant confessed to the SSU, he told the Russian curator that he was ready to physically eliminate the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The agent planned to use improvised explosive devices or kamikaze drones to commit the attempts," the SSU said.























Detention of a traitor

However, the SSU prevented hostile intentions and detained the agent. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces and save the lives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the searches, the detainee's mobile phone and computer, which he used to communicate with the Russian GRU, were seized.

SBU investigators have now served him a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: