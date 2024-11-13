They made money by transporting men to Romania: Law enforcement officers were exposed in Prykarpattia - SBI. PHOTOS

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, SBI officers in cooperation with the SSU exposed two law enforcement officers and a resident of Bukovyna who were smuggling men of military age across the border.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a resident of Bukovyna was looking for clients, and law enforcement officers ensured unimpeded border crossing outside the checkpoint on the border of the Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. The price of the service was on average $7,000.

"Clients were taken by car outside the checkpoints directly to the state border. Then they were given detailed instructions on how to cross the border with Romania on foot. They were taught how to behave and what to say in case of detention by border guards," the SBI said.

It was established that in August 2024, they smuggled their first client. Since then, they have managed to smuggle at least 3 people.

During the searches of the defendants' residences, money, mobile phones, and vehicles used to transport the "clients" were seized.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of organising the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the SBI, the court imposed on them custody as a measure of restraint with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 242 thousand. The investigation is ongoing, other facts of illegal activity and the full range of persons involved are being established.