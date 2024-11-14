Sybiha showed what Toretsk looks like today: Russia is razing it to ground with bombing. PHOTO

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia continues to raze the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region to the ground. He stressed that the false moral equivalence, when Ukraine and Russia are perceived as the same warring parties, must stop.

He wrote about this in X, Censor.NET reports.

"This is Toretsk. A quiet Ukrainian town with a population of about 35 thousand before the war. Now Russia is razing it to the ground with ruthless bombing. This is not a war of "two sides". Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is defending itself. False moral equivalence must stop," Sybiha wrote.

The minister published an aerial photo of Toretsk.