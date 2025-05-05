Operation in Kursk has achieved most of its objectives. Buffer zone remains relevant today, - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

During the working visit, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi awarded our soldiers who distinguished themselves during the Kursk operation.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This operation, which has been going on for nine months, has achieved most of its goals. Thanks to our active actions in the Kursk region, we managed to prevent the enemy's offensive campaign in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The buffer zone created by the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the border areas remains relevant today.

A numerically superior enemy can only be defeated by non-standard moves. The Kursk operation was exactly that. It was a surprise for the enemy," he stressed.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has shown that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its soil.

This became possible thanks to specific military units, specific soldiers - real heroes of the Ukrainian army.

"The 225th separate assault regiment is one of the units that performed its tasks in Kursk region efficiently and effectively. And now, when we talk about successful active defence in the north of Ukraine and in the border areas of Russia, it is primarily the 225th. I had a pleasant opportunity to communicate with its soldiers and commanders and present them with high state and departmental combat awards - for exemplary resilience, courage, and heroism," the Commander-in-Chief added.









