Six-year-old Borys Zinchenko and 20-year-old Nataliia Velykhovska killed in Russian strike on Sumy region on May 6. PHOTO

Among the victims of the Russian missile strike on Velyka Chernechchyna, Sumy region, on 6 May were six-year-old Borys Zinchenko and 20-year-old Nataliia Velykhovska.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Six-year-old Borys was a pupil at Kindergarten No. 6 "Metelyk" ("Butterfly").

"Borysko was a ray of light for all of us — active, curious, always smiling… He was only six years old," the kindergarten staff wrote.

Also on 6 May, 20-year-old Nataliia Velykhovska died in Velyka Chernechyna. She was a graduate of the Sumy Higher Vocational School of Construction and Design, the institution said in a statement.

According to local residents cited by Suspilne, girl was a displaced person. She had moved to Velyka Chernechchyna about six months ago. Her family said she previously lived in the village of Mohrytsia.

On 6 May, Russia launched a ballistic missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy, killing three people, including a child.

