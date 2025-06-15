Yelabuga attacked by drones: Facility assembling Shahed UAVs located there.PHOTOS (update)

Today, 15 June 2025, explosions were heard in the city of Yelabuga (Tatarstan, Russia). The region could have been attacked by drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

"At 06:30 a.m., a drone alert was declared in the region. According to locals, drones were seen in Chistopol and Yelabuga ," Russian media reported.

Footage of alleged air defence operations and a fire is posted online.

No official statements have yet been received from the local authorities.

As a reminder, the plant where Shaheds is assembled is located in Yelabuga.

Update

Later, President of the Republic of Tatarstan Minihanov confirmed the attack on the region and said that one person was killed and 13 were injured in a UAV attack in Tatarstan, with debris falling on the plant's checkpoint.