Cabinet of Ministers appoints Alforov as head of Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance. PHOTO

On 27 June, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Oleksandr Alforov as the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Alfiorov is a Ukrainian historian, television and radio host, and public figure. Since 2010, he has worked as a research fellow at the Institute of History of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences. He is the author, co-author, and editor of 15 books and over 100 academic articles.

Following the start of the full-scale invasion, he became an officer with the Azov-Kyiv Special Operations Forces unit. Since September 2022, he has served as an officer in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, heading the group for humanitarian training and information support within the personnel psychological support division. He holds the rank of reserve major and has also led Kyiv’s expert group on derussification.

Read more: Drobovych: UINR is "inclined to decision" to search for remains of Volyn tragedy victims in 2025