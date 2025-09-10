Russian strike on Vinnytsia: civilian and industrial infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia, damaging civilian and industrial infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Windows were smashed and roofs damaged in more than 20 residential buildings," they said.

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 10 September, the Russian occupiers attacked Vinnytsia region with missiles.

