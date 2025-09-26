Zelenskyy: 168.8 sq km liberated during Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military.

The head of state announced this on Telegram.

The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

"There were briefings on the front, key sectors, and on the situation along the border. Particular attention was paid to the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. As of this morning, 168.8 square kilometers have been liberated since the start of the operation, and another 187.7 square kilometers have been cleared of Russian sabotage groups. Russian losses within this operation alone are already nearly 3,000 personnel, most of them irrecoverable losses. We are also replenishing Ukraine’s prisoner exchange pool. I thank all our units involved in the operation," the statement said.

There were also reports on fighting in Kupiansk and surrounding areas.

"We discussed in detail the progress of our actions in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions," the president noted.

: Syrskyi reported on the downing of a Russian Su-34 over Zaporizhzhia region.

"This very aircraft, along with others, had been used by Russia to drop bombs on Zaporizhzhia and other cities and villages. We will continue, quite rightly, to destroy Russian military aviation in response to strikes on our cities and our people. We are also working with partners to further strengthen our air defenses. Following meetings and agreements in New York in recent days, relevant instructions have been issued to the Ministry of Defense and to Ukrainian diplomats," Zelenskyy added.

