State Environmental Inspection official exposed for illegal enrichment: $880,000 and €200,000 found at her home, - SBI. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the National Police's Special Investigation Department, have exposed the head of one of the departments of the State Environmental Inspection of the Dnipropetrovsk Region (Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions) for illegal enrichment.

Searches of employees of the State Environmental Inspection of the Dnipropetrovsk Region

As noted, a series of searches were conducted as part of a criminal investigation into possible illegal actions by employees of the State Environmental Inspection of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

"During a search of the residence of one of the officials, law enforcement officers found and seized undeclared cash - 880 thousand US dollars and over 200 thousand euros," the statement said.

The official was detained

According to the SBI, the suspect was detained on suspicion of illegal enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Currently, the suspect has been remanded in custody with an alternative bail of 30 million hryvnias.