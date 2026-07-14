Destroyed Russian ship "Izumrud" alongside quay near Novorossiysk. SATELLITE PHOTO

A satellite image confirms that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the Russian Federal Security Service border guard patrol ship Izumrud near Novorossiysk.

According to Censor.NET, the image was published by the Ukrainian Navy.

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Details of the strike

"The satellite image confirms the destruction of the Russian border guard patrol ship Izumrud alongside the quay. We continue to reduce the Russian aggressor’s capabilities at sea," the Navy said.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy Destroyed Russian FSB border guard ship Izumrud

Background

The Izumrud border guard patrol ship was launched in 2014. The vessel was equipped with a helipad. Length: 62.5 meters. Displacement: approximately 630–750 tonnes. Maximum speed: up to 27 knots.

It was the Izumrud that took part in the attack on Ukrainian Navy vessels in the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.

Read more: As of now, the Kinburn Spit is combat zone – Navy

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that the Ukrainian Navy had destroyed the Russian FSB border guard ship ‘Izumrud’.

Ukrainian naval personnel sank the second-rank ship using a Sargan-3000 uncrewed surface vessel system near Novorossiysk (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation). Members of the ship’s crew were killed and wounded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a patrol vessel and a tanker belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet had been struck in Gelendzhik.

Read more: Navy has revealed details of destruction of Russian vessel off Novorossiysk: ship ’Izumrud’ was hit, and there have been fatalities amongstcrew