Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, others injured; woman and child are trapped under rubble. PHOTOS
On Sunday, 19 July, Russian occupation forces launched KAB strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary reports indicate one fatality and three injured; a woman and a child are trapped under the rubble.
This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties and injured
The residential area suffered significant damage as a result of the enemy attack.
A five-storey building has also been severely damaged, and a strike has been recorded near a nine-storey block.
At present, one person is known tohave died and three have been injured.
Two people – a woman and a child – are trapped under the rubble of the high-rise building.
Consequences of the attack
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