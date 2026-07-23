Russia launched massive attack on Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions: one person has been killed and others wounded. PHOTOS

On the night of 23 July and over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched fresh attacks on the Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The occupiers attacked energy and civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, businesses and agricultural land. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and seven others were injured.

Chernihiv region: energy facilities, a business and fields attacked

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops used ‘Gerbera’ drones to attack energy facilities in two border communities in the Chernihiv region, according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

In Semenivka, the occupiers used ‘Gerbera’ and ‘Molniya’ drones, causing outbuildings to catch fire.

In a village in the Nizhyn district, a drone attack sparked a fire in a field, destroying 23 hectares of rye crops.

In addition, overnight in Meni, a ‘Geran’-type drone struck a food processing plant. One of the production facilities was damaged.

Sumy region: one man killed, seven others injured

Russian troops continue to shell border communities in the Sumy region.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 57-year-old local resident, who was in his own garden, sustained fatal injuries as a result of mortar shelling.

In the Velykopysarivska community, a Russian drone attacked a 44-year-old man who was cycling between settlements. The victim was hospitalised in a serious condition.





During the night and in the morning, drones attacked Sumy. Hits were recorded on a non-residential part of a school, a petrol station and civilian infrastructure facilities in the Kovpakivskyi district. The fires were quickly extinguished; there are no reported fatalities at this stage.

According to police reports, one person was killed and seven others were injured in the region over the past 24 hours. Also as a result of the attacks:

In the Sumy community, two men were injured, and three petrol stations, a non-residential building and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged;

in the Bilopillia community, a man and a woman were injured, and residential buildings, market stalls and a power line were damaged;

In the Berezivka community, a 62-year-old woman was injured;

In the Sadivska community, a 51-year-old man sought medical attention at a hospital after being struck by a UAV.





Dnipropetrovsk region: over 20 attacks in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using drones and artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

A fire broke out in the Solonianska community in the Dniprovskyi district as a result of the shelling.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Tomakivka and Chervonohryhorivka came under attack. A petrol station, a block of flats, a private house and several cars were damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, a private house in the Petropavlivska community was damaged.

In the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian shelling damaged a private house and a car.

See more: Russia attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were killed. PHOTOS