Russian agent detained who verified over 1,000 Starlink terminals for Russia – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit has detained a Russian agent in Dnipro who, acting on the enemy’s orders, organised a large-scale scheme to illegally verify Starlink systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about the traitor?

As the investigation revealed, the suspect is a native of the Luhansk region who came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers via Telegram channels advertising ‘easy money’.

In exchange for money, the perpetrator used the details provided to him by a handler from the Russian Federation and initially registered the Starlink station in his own name.

Read more: Oil refineries, oil pumping stations, and radar stations: SSU launched new series of long-range strikes against Russian targets

Subsequently, the agent was instructed to involve as many people as possible in the clandestine verification of the satellite equipment.

To carry out this task, the suspect decided to activate the Starlink systems at postal operators’ branches, using the details of front men.

It has been established that, in this way, the organiser of the criminal scheme verified over 1,000 satellite communication terminals for Russian forces.

See more: SSU has exposed two Russian collaborators who activated more than 70 Starlink terminals for ruscists. PHOTO

Arrest and charges