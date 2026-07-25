Russian agent detained who verified over 1,000 Starlink terminals for Russia – SSU. PHOTO
The Security Service’s military counter-intelligence unit has detained a Russian agent in Dnipro who, acting on the enemy’s orders, organised a large-scale scheme to illegally verify Starlink systems.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.
What is known about the traitor?
As the investigation revealed, the suspect is a native of the Luhansk region who came to the attention of Russian intelligence officers via Telegram channels advertising ‘easy money’.
In exchange for money, the perpetrator used the details provided to him by a handler from the Russian Federation and initially registered the Starlink station in his own name.
Subsequently, the agent was instructed to involve as many people as possible in the clandestine verification of the satellite equipment.
To carry out this task, the suspect decided to activate the Starlink systems at postal operators’ branches, using the details of front men.
It has been established that, in this way, the organiser of the criminal scheme verified over 1,000 satellite communication terminals for Russian forces.
Arrest and charges
- SSU officers exposed the agent, documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence. During a search, a smartphone containing evidence of his work for the enemy was seized from him.
- In addition, the SSU has blocked all Starlink stations that the suspect had illegally registered.
- Investigators from the Security Service have now informed the suspect that he is under investigation under Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding an aggressor state).
- The suspect faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment.
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