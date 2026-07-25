Fire at Tyumen Oil Refinery following drone attack. PHOTO

A fire broke out at the Tyumen Oil Refinery following a drone attack.

This was reported by the governor of the Tyumen region, Alexander Moor, according to Censor.NET, citing ASTRA.

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What are the local authorities saying?

According to him, as a result of the attack, an enemy drone crashed on the plant’s premises, causing a fire.

"As a result of the UAV attack, the drone crashed on the premises of the Tyumen Oil Refinery. A fire broke out. Emergency services specialists are working at the scene. I am personally monitoring the situation," Moor said.







Details from eyewitnesses

According to ASTRA subscribers in Tyumen, at least two explosions and the activation of air defence systems were heard in the city. Eyewitnesses also reported seeing smoke rising above the Tyumen Oil Refinery site. Another source of smoke is the refinery’s flare stack, which is used for the controlled burning of flammable gases.

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The Tyumen Oil Refinery (TOR), a subsidiary of the Moscow-based company RI-INVEST, is one of Russia’s largest independent oil refineries. The plant is situated in Tyumen’s industrial zone near the Antipino neighbourhood. Its production capacity is around 8 million tonnes of crude oil per year, and its refining depth reaches 98 per cent.

The refinery’s main products are Euro 5-standard diesel fuel, stable gas petrol, petroleum coke, bitumen and fuel oil.

Until 2021, the company was known as Antipino Oil Refinery JSC. Following bankruptcy proceedings, the refinery was acquired at auction by RI-INVEST LLC, controlled by businessman Anatoly Yablonsky, after which it was renamed the Tyumen Oil Refinery.

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What led up to this?

As reported, on 20 June in the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Tyumen Oil Refinery ("Antipinsky").