Drones attacked Kyiv overnight: fires broke out in two districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 9 September, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Fires in two districts

As reported, strikes in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts caused two lorries and a garage to catch fire, whilst a two-storey non-residential building was ablaze at another location.

All the fires have now been extinguished.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv continues: warehouse in Holosiivskyi district hit again, two killed in Solomianskyi district (updated)

Consequences













