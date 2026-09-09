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Drones attacked Kyiv overnight: fires broke out in two districts. PHOTOS
On the night of 9 September, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv with strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Fires in two districts
As reported, strikes in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts caused two lorries and a garage to catch fire, whilst a two-storey non-residential building was ablaze at another location.
All the fires have now been extinguished.
There were no casualties or injuries.
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