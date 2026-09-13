Occupiers struck civilian car in Kramatorsk: two people killed and four injured. PHOTO
Today, 13 August, Russian troops deliberately attacked a civilian car travelling through the centre of Kramatorsk.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that two people were killed and four injured as a result of the attack.
All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The full extent of the damage is being assessed.
"Time and again, the Russians are proving that they have come here to kill everyone they can get their hands on. Every day in Donetsk region is a deadly danger! I urge all residents of the Donetsk region, and especially families with children: evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.
What led up to this
It was previously reported that the enemy deliberately attacked a fire and rescue station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, resulting in injuries.
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