CC head says he will not come for interrogation to SBI. VIDEO

Head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) Oleksandr Tupytsky has said that he will not appear for questioning at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on the summons received on Friday morning.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I ask you not to be surprised that I will not appear for interrogation. Why? In fact, a suspicion notice has been made public in my address. What kind of witness am I after that?" Tupytsky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

