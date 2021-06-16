Tank Exercises Of Armed Forces Take Place In Kherson Region. VIDEO

Tank exercises of the Armed Forces Of Ukraine took places in Kherson region.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In particular, this concerns the passage of conventional mine-explosive obstacles, as well as bridges, ravines and various obstacles in the natural landscape of Kherson region. I think that practical training in driving tanks is one of the main stages of training personnel. Indeed, the life of the entire crew sometimes depends on the skill of the driver-mechanics," said the commander, Lieutenant-General Serhii Nayev.

It is noted that the events are held in accordance with the combat training plan, the tankmen are honing their skills in high-speed driving of combat vehicles and overcoming various obstacles.

Nayev said that tank crews are moving in columns and deploying into battle formations, practising the setting of a smokescreen, reaching the firing line, and also going over to a counterattack.