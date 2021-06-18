SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln. VIDEO

Counterintelligence officers, together with investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have prevented the leaking of the latest inventions of the domestic military-industrial complex outside the country.

"Offenders who tried to sell classified design documents in the field of military shipbuilding to representatives of one of the Asian countries were exposed. Information with limited access was estimated at $2 million. It was established that several former and current employees of one of the domestic defense enterprises were involved in illegal activities," the SBU press center reports.

During the special operation, the SBU officers exposed the offenders during the transfer of $250,000 for part of the defense information.

During searches at the place of residence of the participants in the illegal fraud, documents and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized.

Now the issue of informing the offenders on suspicion and the choice of a preventive measure is being resolved. In the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, investigative actions are ongoing.