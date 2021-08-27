2020 Paralympics: Anna Stetsenko claims swimming gold. VIDEO

Ukrainian swimmer Anna Stetsenko has won a gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

As reported by Censor.NET.

She finished ahead of Italian Carlotta Gilli and Australian Katja Dedekind, who took silver and bronze medals respectively, according to Ukrinform.

This is the 20th medal for Ukraine at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics (three gold, 11 silver and six bronze medals).

