Buk, Osa, S-300: anti-aircraft missile forces complete training in Ukraine’s south. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

"During the exercise, combat operators of the Buk, Osa, and S-300 anti-aircraft missile launchers completed a number of tasks related to the air cover of groups of troops and important infrastructure sites in a mode as close as possible to combat," said Commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

According to the military official, during the practical phase of the drill, the launchers worked out the issues of targeting the enemy air force, supporting ground forces, repelling an airstrike by a conventional enemy, and providing a cover for critical infrastructure facilities.

See more: Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

