Over 27,700 Hasidic pilgrims from 10 countries already arrive in Uman. VIDEO

Some 27,757 pilgrims from 10 countries of the world have already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of the morning of September 6, 27,757 Hasidim from 10 countries of the world were registered in Uman," the report reads.

Near the memorial complex, rescuers ensure the safety of pilgrims around the clock. Among the measures contributing to the prevention of emergencies are preventive ones.

Thus, rescuers in crowded places daily carry out information and preventive work with the pilgrims.

According to the National Police, about 50,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The celebrations will take place from September 6 to 8.

In addition, 11 police officers from Israel arrived in Uman, who, together with Ukrainian law enforcement officers, will serve in places of compact residence and pilgrimage of the Hasidim.

