Zelenskyi meets with German chancellor in Brussels. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to join them soon.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Zelenskyi's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, published the video from the meeting on Facebook.

"The President of Ukraine has started a bilateral meeting with the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. French President Emmanuel Macron will join them later," Nykyforov wrote.

Zelenskyi is on a working visit to Brussels on December 15-16, where he is taking part in the sixth summit of the Eastern Partnership initiative.

