Chiygoz appealed to SSU regarding UBC group cooperation with occupiers in Crimea. VIDEO

The People's Deputy Ahtem Chiygoz appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the cooperation of the Ukrainian company UBC group with the occupiers in Crimea. The deputy also called on the Verkhovna Rada to respond to the criminal activities of Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin, who actually directs Russia's occupation policy in Crimea.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Today in the Verkhovna Rada I raised the issue of responding to the criminal activities of Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who actually directs Russia's occupation policy in Crimea, as well as to continue cooperation of some Ukrainian business representatives with the Russian occupiers," he wrote.

Chiygoz also reported an unprecedented case with the Krasnoperekopsk Refrigeration Equipment Plant, where the Ukrainian company UBC group still produces refrigeration equipment and exports it to the so-called "DPR", "LPR" and EU countries, and buyers are world-renowned companies: AblnBev, Heineken, SABMiller, Carlsberg, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Red Bull, Efes, Unilever.

In order to circumvent EU sanctions against the Russian occupiers, "Ukrainian" dealers made fake documents stating that the goods were allegedly made in the Belgorod region.

Politician officially addressed the Security Service of Ukraine in this regard.

