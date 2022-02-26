More than 25,000 units of automatic weapons and 10 million rounds of ammunition were issued to everyone in Kyiv, - Monastyrsky. VIDEO

People who wanted to defend Kyiv were given 25,000 automatic weapons and about 10 million rounds of ammunition, RPGs, grenades.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denis Monastyrsky told about this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

The official also noted the self-organization of Ukrainians throughout the country: "I am proud to see how people protect towns, villages, streets and houses. They organize themselves to prevent looting and robbery".

The police, together with the military, are now providing a reliable rear and resisting the diversion intelligence working in different cities, Monastyrsky emphasized.

Watch more: Morning shelling of Zhulyany airport by Russian army. VIDEO