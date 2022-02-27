ENG
explosion (1168) war (20387) gas pipe (75) Kharkiv (703)

Russian invaders blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

On February 27 at night Russian invaders blew up the gas pipeline in Danilovka, Kharkiv region.

This information was confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine by the Kharkiv Regional Military-Civil Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The video of the gas pipe explosion was published by the State Special Communications Service. "In Kharkiv the invaders blew up a gas pipeline. We warn about disinformation: this is not a nuclear strike, although the explosion looks like this visually," the message says.

