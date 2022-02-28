ENG
Russian Army (6218) war (20410) Kyiv oblast (419) Russia (9752) elimination (2609) Zaluzhnyi (289)

Defenders of Ukraine destroyed the Russian SAM "Buk" from the Bayraktar drone near Ivankiv. VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Defenders of Ukraine destroyed the enemy SAM "Buk" near the village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region.

The commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported about it on his Facebook page, informs Censor.NET.

"Destruction from the UAV Bayraktar TB2 of the Russian SAM Buk near the village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region. Everything will be Ukraine!" Zaluzhnyi wrote.

