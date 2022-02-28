Defenders of Ukraine destroyed the Russian SAM "Buk" from the Bayraktar drone near Ivankiv. VIDEO

Defenders of Ukraine destroyed the enemy SAM "Buk" near the village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region.

The commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported about it on his Facebook page, informs Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Destruction from the UAV Bayraktar TB2 of the Russian SAM Buk near the village of Ivankiv, Kyiv region. Everything will be Ukraine!" Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Read more: Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way