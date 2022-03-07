ENG
Russian Army (6159) war (20090) ship (258) Odesa (643) elimination (2560)

Russian ship destroyed in Odesa. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to suffer losses. In Odessa, the Armed Forces destroyed an enemy ship.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Operational Headquarters of the Odessa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Glory to Ukraine, friends. We kept the intrigue for a while, and now I can say:" Russian ship "still went to *uck themselves". The enemy has lost, our good fellows. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine ... We will destroy the enemy. Minus one ship." said Bratchuk.

