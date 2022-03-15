Two soldiers killed, six wounded due to airstrike on airport of Lutsk - regional administration. VIDEO

Two servicemen were killed and six were injured as a result of an air strike by Russian troops on the airfield in Lutsk on Friday morning, head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Yuriy Pohulyaiko said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"At about 5:45 this morning on March 11, four missiles were launched, which, according to estimates, were fired from a bomber of the Russian army at the facilities of Lutsk military airfield. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Information about the dead at the moment: two killed servicemen have been found. There are six wounded of varying severity," Pohulaiko said.

According to the head of the regional administration, the debris at the site of the airstrike is currently being cleared. He promised to provide more information later.

