Ukrainian military shows work of Stugna-P anti-tank missile system. ВIДЕО
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has demonstrated the effective work of the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system, which destroyed enemy equipment.
"Combat work of the Stugna-P anti-tank missile system. The Russian occupiers will not hide anywhere," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said, warning that the video contains obscene language.
Russian President Putin declared war on Ukraine on February 24 and launched a large-scale invasion. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying infrastructure, residential areas of Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles.
