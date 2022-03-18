ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14597 visitors online
News Video Kyiv NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
14 755 16
war (20121) Kyiv (1667) Klitschko (467)

Missile strike on Kyiv: one killed, 19 injured, six houses, kindergarten, school damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Video Censor.NET Kyiv News War in Ukraine

One person was killed and 19 more, including four children, were injured in a rocket attack on Kyiv. Six houses, a kindergarten and a school were damaged.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a statement.

"The enemy continues to attack the capital. In the morning, orcs shelled a residential area in the Podil district. One person was killed, 19 were injured, including four children. Six houses, a kindergarten and a school were damaged," Klitschko said.

Watch more: Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Rescuers and medics are working on the spot.

Missile strike on Kyiv: one killed, 19 injured, six houses, kindergarten, school damaged 01
Missile strike on Kyiv: one killed, 19 injured, six houses, kindergarten, school damaged 02
Missile strike on Kyiv: one killed, 19 injured, six houses, kindergarten, school damaged 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 