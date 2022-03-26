ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5177 visitors online
News Video SocietyWar in Ukraine War
20 287 5
Russian Army (6219) UK (832) war (20454) Irpen (68) elimination (2621)

"Everyone is scared, but the most important thing is freedom and the future of our nation," - BBC report from the battlefield in Irpen. ВIДЕО

Video Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

BBC correspondent Jeremy Bowen visited the city and saw how it lived in the second month of the Russian-Ukrainian war and why the occupiers could not take it.

As reported by Censor.NET, during the filming, journalists met a Ukrainian, who returned to defend Ukraine after 25 years of living in Britain.

"Everyone is scared, but freedom is the most important thing. The freedom of our nation and the future of our nation," he said.

Read more: "We ready to discuss terms of peace, but not ready to fulfil ultimatums," - Zelensky

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 