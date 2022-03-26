Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the occupants' helicopter directly at the airport. VIDEO
A video of Ukrainian soldiers destroying an enemy helicopter standing at an airfield was published on the Internet
According to Censor.NET about this in Telegram mentioned adviser of the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko, who published the appropriate video.
He stressed: "The missile hits the helicopter of the occupiers at the airport"
