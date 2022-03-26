Sky News crew came under fire from Russian occupants in Chernihiv. VIDEO

A team of Sky News journalists came under fire from Russian occupants in Chernihiv.

Later Sky News published video, reports Censor.NET.

The edition notes that in Chernihiv started to use the pedestrian bridge for the movement of people and humanitarian aid in both directions across the Desna River, but the Russian troops started to shell it as well.

