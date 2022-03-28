ENG
Ukrainian firefighters lined up in corridor, meeting humanitarian aid convoy in France. VIDEO

Ukrainian firefighters lined up in the corridor of honour, meeting a convoy of humanitarian aid in France.

Censor.NET reports, citing the French Embassy in Ukraine post.

"A touching example of the solidarity of France, Ukraine and the European Union. The corridor honors firefighters when a humanitarian convoy from France crosses Europe and arrives in Ukraine," the statement said.

