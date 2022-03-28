ENG
"Enemy doesn't give up hope to capture Kyiv - tries to break through corridor around and block ways", Maliar. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers have not given up trying to capture Kyiv and are trying to break through the corridor around the capital and block roads.

As reported by Censor.NET,  Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar told about it on the air of the telethon UA​​together

"The enemy is trying to break through the corridor around Kyiv, to block transport routes. The defense of Kyiv continues and it is very serious - land, assault troops, special operations forces, territorial defense, and the people of Kyiv are extremely active. So the enemy is extremely difficult. However, we will to be honest, the enemy doesn't give up hope of capturing Kyiv, " she said.

