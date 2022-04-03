Russian invaders send to Russia things stolen from Ukrainians. VIDEO

Marauders from the army of the occupiers are mass-mailing things stolen from Ukrainians in Mozyr, Belarus.

The recording from the surveillance camera in the branch of the express delivery service was posted on YouTube by Anton Motolko, Censor.NET reports.

Blogger Roman Shrike writes that the recording lasts for three hours, because after that the delivery service turned off the video surveillance camera on its website.

Earlier, the Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense reported that the occupiers opened a whole bazaar in Narovlya, Belarus, where Russian robbers sell things stolen from the homes of Ukrainians.