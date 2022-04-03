73 153 175
Russian occupiers shot women in Irpen, and then went on their bodies on tanks, - mayor Markushyn. VIDEO
Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Russian troops staged a terrible massacre of civilians during the occupation of Irpen. People were not only tortured and killed but also mocked the bodies of those killed.
The mayor of Irpen Alexander Markushyn reported about it, informs Censor.NET
According to him, Russian fascists shot women and girls in Irpen and then rode on their bodies in tanks.
