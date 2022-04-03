Russian occupiers shot women in Irpen, and then went on their bodies on tanks, - mayor Markushyn. VIDEO

Russian troops staged a terrible massacre of civilians during the occupation of Irpen. People were not only tortured and killed but also mocked the bodies of those killed.

The mayor of Irpen Alexander Markushyn reported about it, informs Censor.NET

According to him, Russian fascists shot women and girls in Irpen and then rode on their bodies in tanks.

