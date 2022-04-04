ENG
war (19644) Bucha (161) war crimes (644)

There were 340 bodies in Bucha funeral service, but that's not all: "There are still 20 addresses for tomorrow. Many people are buried in courtyards.". VIDEO

Video Censor.NET War in Ukraine

330-340 Russian civilians killed in Bucha liberated from the occupiers were buried.

The head and workers of ritual service in Bucha told about it, as reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne.

"15 bodies were collected on Yablunska Street, with their hands tied and shot in the head. The bodies were found today (April 3 - ed.) 30," said the head of the funeral service in Bucha.

An employee of the funeral service clarified that 330-340 bodies have already been found in Bucha, but that's not all.

"We don't have time. There are at least 20 more addresses for tomorrow. Many people are buried in backyard gardens. We cannot determine the exact number. There are no lists of all yet. At least we buried about 350 people," said employee Serhiy.

