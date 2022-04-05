Bodies of Bucha civilians have been lying in streets for weeks during Russian occupation - New York Times disproves another Russian fake. VIDEO

An analysis of satellite images by The New York Times disproves Russia's claim that the killing of civilians in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, occurred after Russian soldiers left the city.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the publication.

Video shows that many civilians were killed more than three weeks ago when the Russian military controlled the city.

One video, taken by a local council member on April 2, shows many bodies strewn across Yablonska Street in Bucha. Satellite images provided to the New York Times by Maxar Technologies show that 11 of them had been on the street since March 11, when Russia occupied the city.

To confirm when the bodies appeared and when the victims were killed, the visual investigation team at the NYT analyzed the satellite photos before and after the occupation.

The pictures show dark objects similar in size to a human body. They appeared on Yablonska Street between March 9 and 11. The objects appear in places where bodies were found after Ukrainian forces liberated Bucha, as evidenced by the April 2 images. Subsequent analysis shows that the objects remained in this position for more than three weeks.

Another video, taken on Yablonska Street, shows three more bodies. One lies by a bicycle and another by an abandoned car. Satellite images show abandoned cars in the vicinity appearing between March 20 and 21.

