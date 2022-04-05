ENG
CNN film crew came under occupiers artillery fire near Mykolaiv. VIDEO

The CNN film crew came under artillery fire from the troops of the Russian Federation near Mykolaiv.

According to Censor.NET, at least three rounds of ammunition fell near the journalists. The Ukrainian military helped the film crew to get out of the shelling zone.

"The shell falls very close to us. We escaped and then two more shells fell, one of which is 10 yards from one of our cars," said one journalist.

