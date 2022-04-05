"Command to capture Mykolaiv in three days - stupid dispersal for panic. There are no occupiers even on approaches", - Kim. VIDEO

In Mykolaiv region try to start a panic wave. The video with Kim, the head of the regional military administration, who allegedly claims that there is a lot of Russian equipment in the region, is actively spread on social networks.

The head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"A video with me about some tanks is being dispersed on the Internet (hundreds of units of Russian tanks in Mykolayiv region. - Ed.). This is a video from my office, which no longer exists, a month ago. We control the west-exit (Russian equipment. - Ed.). We understand how many units of equipment. There are 15-20 of them. Battles are being fought. There are no hundreds in question" said Kim.





"The command to capture Mykolayiv in three days" is to instill panic. And shelling is to panic. If you have the opportunity to leave, then leave. But panic is what the enemy is trying to achieve. Look at things realistically, and analyze. Don't believe the fakes, analyze. And take care of yourself," he told residents of the region.





