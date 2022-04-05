Due to enemy shelling, Kharkiv Ecopark destroyed. VIDEO

As a result of the Russian shelling, the Kharkiv ecopark was completely destroyed. In this regard, the option of sleeping large predators is considered.

The owner of eco-park Alexander Feldman reported about it in the address, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, after yesterday's and today's massive shelling and bombing, we can say that the eco-park is no more. He noted that by the end of the day today a decision will be made to sprinkle tigers and lions, their enclosures were broken after the shelling by the Russians.

"Aviaries were destroyed, all infrastructure was destroyed, miraculously tigers and lions survived. Their cages were badly damaged, they can go outside at any moment, the building where the bears are damaged. Today a decision is made, we have time until the evening, or all to kill, put to sleep, or accept some moment of their transportation. There are no chances, ideas to redirect them ", - the owner of eco-park notes.

"If an idea is found, maybe we'll save someone, little jaguars, panthers. But all the adult animals will most likely have to be killed," Feldman said with tears in his eyes.

