In a network there was a video on which attack of children's hospital in Mykolaiv is recorded.

As Censor.NET reports, it was published on the page on a social network by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim. Surveillance cameras recorded a hit in the parking lot for ambulances.

