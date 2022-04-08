4 857 12
"Courage is our national resource": Zelensky took part in flash mob #BRAVEUKRAINE. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in a flash mob #BRAVEUKRAINE.
In his Telegram chanel, Zelensky published videos in support of the courage shown by the people of Ukraine in the war with the Russian occupiers, Censor.NET reports.
"Courage not to buy. Do not take away.
Courage is to be Ukraine.
Courage is our national resource.
Take part in flash mob #BRAVEUKRAINE — post photos and videos where you can see all the courage of our people ", urged the President of Ukraine.
