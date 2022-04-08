"Courage is our national resource": Zelensky took part in flash mob #BRAVEUKRAINE. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in a flash mob #BRAVEUKRAINE.

In his Telegram chanel, Zelensky published videos in support of the courage shown by the people of Ukraine in the war with the Russian occupiers, Censor.NET reports.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"Courage not to buy. Do not take away.

Courage is to be Ukraine.

Courage is our national resource.

Take part in flash mob #BRAVEUKRAINE — post photos and videos where you can see all the courage of our people ", urged the President of Ukraine.

Read more: Enemy prepares for mass attack, attacks of settlements on demarcation line in Donetsk region occur round clock, - Kyrylenko