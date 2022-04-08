Destruction by "Azov" of enemy crewed BMP and Russian infantry in streets of Mariupol. VIDEO

The Azov Regiment, holding the heroic defense of Mariupol, showed a video of the destruction by a accurate strike of Russian equipment and manpower.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, the Azov regiment posted the video in its Теlegram channel.

Attention! Inappropriate language! Not recommended for people with unstable psyche!

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: Azov published archival photos of crimes of Russian occupiers in Mariupol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Azov" hits the right target. Azov's goal is the destruction of Russian occupation troops. Regiment fighters in Mariupol destroyed an enemy BMP with a crew. The Russian infantry also had enough of war and lay down to rest for life on one of the streets of the Ukrainian city," the description says.