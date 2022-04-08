"Engine to one side, turret to another": An AFU tanker destroyed two tanks and three BMPs of Russian occupants near Severodonetsk. ВIДЕО

Ukrainian defenders near Severodonetsk destroyed two tanks of the Russian occupiers, as well as three enemy BMPs.

Video was published by the Chief Editor of Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"Near Severodonetsk, they (the occupants. - Ed.) had a stronghold. Two tanks, 64 and 72. We attacked them, because they got a little far. There was a counterattack. We jumped out on the road, as we drove, 64-ka stood on the side, covered by branches. The gunner gave him a shrapnel in the forehead. 64 immediately came out of the move..... A little bit of BM was kicked. The engine to one side, the turret - to the other....

Then the T-72 was running away from us. We got to them very quickly. Their crew got dumbed down. We had a long firefight with the 72. Three shrapnel shells in the forehead they withstood. They were also burnt out," said the serviceman.

In total, he said, three BMPs of the Russian occupants were destroyed.

