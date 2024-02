All the world' forces will be directed to establish, minute by minute, who did what, who and what orders were given. Where the missile came from, who carried it, from whom the command came, and how the strike was coordinated. The responsibility is unavoidable.

This was stated by the Head of the State in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Read more: "I am fully convinced that Ukraine will win this war," von der Leyen